Why are we stuck in the ‘nonchalance epidemic’?

In an age of instant messaging and constant online presence, a curious paradox has emerged in our relationships. Everyone is connected, yet no one wants to make the first move. Whether it’s texting first, picking up the phone to call, or planning a simple coffee date, there’s a growing reluctance to show initiative. Why do we have to play the game of not wanting to care all the time?

This is a cultural shift called the nonchalance epidemic

At the heart of this phenomenon lies a fear of vulnerability. People are hesitant to show they care. They hold back out of fear of looking 'too interested' and facing rejection. The way out, it seems, is to appear 'cool' or nonchalant.

It is a common defence mechanism when one is trying to forge connections in schools, universities and workplaces. And it appears to come up a significant number of times in the dating world.

Why care when caring costs us so much? No one wants to risk being let down, feeling hurt and having to cry about it at night over a bowl of maggi.