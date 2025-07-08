Can monsoon worsen joint pain?

Then there's the matter of atmospheric pressure. Monsoon weather has a reputation for changing suddenly. For some, particularly those who have arthritis, these pressure changes can cause strain or a heavy, painful sensation.

Toss in the cooler temperatures, and your joints have nothing but good reasons to complain. Cold weather slows the circulation of blood and lowers flexibility, making your joints stiff and sore.

On a raining day, you're probably moving around less. You don't go out for your walk, snuggle up inside or spend hours sitting in one spot. This reduction in activity can cause stiffness and decreased mobility.

There are also smaller things that pile on. Slippery floors during the rains increase the risk of falls, and seasonal illnesses like viral infections can leave your body feeling weak — not exactly ideal when your joints are already acting up. And joint pain rarely comes alone. Many people also experience muscle stiffness, swelling, weakness, and a general tightness around the joints. It’s a frustrating mix, especially when all you want to do is step outside and enjoy the rain without your body complaining.