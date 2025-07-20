The best bathroom tech options for a luxury upgrade

Do you like long, warm showers or relax with a wine in your bathtub? Then, you might benefit from a few luxury touches to give it a relaxing, luxe vibe. Many modern systems allow you to set the perfect water temperature and fill your bath or warm up your toilet seat in winter with a voice command. This ensures your bath is always at the ideal temperature, ready for you and your guests to enjoy without any hassle.
Smart shower systems
They have smart control panels, e.g., Kohler DTV+, Moen Smart Shower. With this system, you can customize water temperature, pressure, and spray patterns, go for app and voice control with Google Assistant or Alexa. There are pre-set profiles for each family member.
They also come with digital thermostatic valves to maintain perfect water temperature automatically, while protecting you from scalds.
Smart bathing tech
Think Bluetooth-controlled bathtubs or heated bathtub surfaces.
With these features, you can auto-fill or auto-drain tubs and maintain a consistent temperature of water. They also integrate whirlpool, chromatherapy, and aromatherapy.
Mirrors & lighting
A backlit LED mirror instantly upgrades your bathroom’s vibe. These smart mirrors come with touch or app controls, allowing you to adjust the colour temperature. For a "Get Ready With You" video, you can set the lighting crisp and light to record and go for a cozy warm glow when you do your evening skincare.
Some even include anti-fogging features and built-in Bluetooth speakers for an immersive experience. Pair it with smart vanity lighting that can be voice-activated, dimmed via app or set to switch on with motion sensors.
Steam & wellness features
Bring the spa home with smart steam showers. They let you control temperature, session duration, and even aromatherapy settings, helping you unwind while benefiting your skin and respiratory health.
If space allows, you can take it a step further with infrared sauna panels. They let you relax and recover your muscles after a strenuous workout, right in your bathroom. No need for a jacuzzi anymore!
Toilet tech
Today’s smart toilets are amazing. From heated seats, lids that open automatically to built-in bidets with adjustable settings, they maximise your comfort and hygiene.
They also come with air purifiers, deodorizers and soft-glow night lights.
Other smart add-ons are heated floors controlled by smart thermostats. You can schedule warm-ups through an app or voice command during winter or on colder days this monsoon. For peace of mind, add water leak sensors and smart water monitors to send instant alerts to prevent damage.
With these upgrades, the only thing you might have to worry about is not wanting to leave the comfort of your washroom at all.