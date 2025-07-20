The best bathroom tech options for a luxury upgrade

Do you like long, warm showers or relax with a wine in your bathtub? Then, you might benefit from a few luxury touches to give it a relaxing, luxe vibe. Many modern systems allow you to set the perfect water temperature and fill your bath or warm up your toilet seat in winter with a voice command. This ensures your bath is always at the ideal temperature, ready for you and your guests to enjoy without any hassle.

Here are some luxury upgrades you can go for:

Smart shower systems

They have smart control panels, e.g., Kohler DTV+, Moen Smart Shower. With this system, you can customize water temperature, pressure, and spray patterns, go for app and voice control with Google Assistant or Alexa. There are pre-set profiles for each family member.

They also come with digital thermostatic valves to maintain perfect water temperature automatically, while protecting you from scalds.

Smart bathing tech

Think Bluetooth-controlled bathtubs or heated bathtub surfaces.

With these features, you can auto-fill or auto-drain tubs and maintain a consistent temperature of water. They also integrate whirlpool, chromatherapy, and aromatherapy.

Mirrors & lighting

A backlit LED mirror instantly upgrades your bathroom’s vibe. These smart mirrors come with touch or app controls, allowing you to adjust the colour temperature. For a "Get Ready With You" video, you can set the lighting crisp and light to record and go for a cozy warm glow when you do your evening skincare.

Some even include anti-fogging features and built-in Bluetooth speakers for an immersive experience. Pair it with smart vanity lighting that can be voice-activated, dimmed via app or set to switch on with motion sensors.