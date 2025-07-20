Why lick mats are worth it for your pets

If you have a pet, you might benefit from a dog lick mat. A lick mat is fairly similar in design to a slow feeder, which are also dog treat mats, that are flat mats for dogs constructed entirely of rubber or silicone.

Licking is a calming behaviour for dogs

Not only can pets use lick mats as a form of chewing, but licking can occupy a few minutes of a dog's time when you're busy on a Zoom with your work.

Furthermore, they have textured surfaces and grooves, allowing pet parents to spread the lick mat with softer goodies such as wet dog food, pumpkins, peanut butter, etc.

You can spread canned dog food, nut butters, mashed sweet potatoes and bananas, sardines and yogurt.

Aside from the calming aspect of licking, another good aspect of lick mats is they are fairly mess free. You can reward your dog with peanut butter with some cleanliness. No more worrying about trying to clean your carpet afterwards or your furniture.