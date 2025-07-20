Why lick mats are worth it for your pets

If you have a pet, you might benefit from a dog lick mat. A lick mat is fairly similar in design to a slow feeder, which are also dog treat mats, that are flat mats for dogs constructed entirely of rubber or silicone.
Not only can pets use lick mats as a form of chewing, but licking can occupy a few minutes of a dog's time when you're busy on a Zoom with your work.
Furthermore, they have textured surfaces and grooves, allowing pet parents to spread the lick mat with softer goodies such as wet dog food, pumpkins, peanut butter, etc.
You can spread canned dog food, nut butters, mashed sweet potatoes and bananas, sardines and yogurt.
Aside from the calming aspect of licking, another good aspect of lick mats is they are fairly mess free. You can reward your dog with peanut butter with some cleanliness. No more worrying about trying to clean your carpet afterwards or your furniture.
What are the benefits of dog lick mats?
There are many different reasons lick mats are used by pet parents. There are several benefits to using lick mats for pups.
They regulate your pet's nervous systems and reduce anxiety. Lick mats also take a fair bit longer to eat all of the treats, so they can serve the purpose of something entertaining for a bored or anxious dog.
Repetitive licking has been shown to release endorphins in their brain which in turn creates a calming effect," researchers say.
Implementing a lick mat into your regular training can be a great way to instill calmness a dog can develop into a daily practice.