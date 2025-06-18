The timeless charm of blue pottery

Imagine a type of pottery that is cool to the touch, glossy in appearance, and delicately ornate. Blue Pottery is one of India’s most celebrated traditional crafts. But beyond its striking visual appeal lies a fascinating history, a unique set of techniques, and a resilient community of artisans working to preserve and evolve the tradition.

History of blue pottery

Blue Pottery traces its roots to Persia, believed to have made its way to India in the 18th century during the Mughal era. Fusing influences from Persian, Turkish, and Indian cultures, the craft found its true home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which went on to become the hub of Blue Pottery in India.

Unlike conventional pottery, Blue Pottery is non-clay-based, making it both fragile and distinct. Despite this, it has thrived—passed down through generations, surviving changes in aesthetic taste, and adapting to modern demands.

The essence of Blue Pottery lies in its unorthodox blend of ingredients

It combines these ingredients: Quartz Stone Powder to replace traditional clay, glass powder, Fuller’s Earth or Multani mitti and cobalt oxide blue dye.

This unique combination contributes to the signature look and feel of Blue Pottery.

How is blue pottery made?

The dry ingredients are finely ground and mixed with water to form a smooth, elastic dough. Artisans shape the dough by hand or pressed into moulds, then left to air dry slowly to prevent cracks.

Once dried, they paint the items using natural dyes, primarily cobalt blue, but also green, yellow, and brown. Traditional motifs include florals, animal figures, and geometric patterns, each executed with exceptional detail.

A custom glaze is made by heating powdered glass with borax, zinc oxide, and other chemicals, then splintering it in cold water. The mixture is ground and applied to painted items for a glossy finish. The final glazed products are fired in a kiln at around 800–850°C, creating a durable yet delicate product with a signature shine.