Boost your wellbeing with contrast therapy: The power of heat and cold

Contrast therapy, which is the practice of alternating between sauna heat and cold water immersion is popular among athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and even biohackers.

This ancient practice, rooted in traditions from Finland to Japan, offers more than just a refreshing jolt or a relaxing sweat session. Science now shows that this hot-and-cold ritual may have profound effects on your cardiovascular system, metabolism, immune response, and overall well-being.

Your body loves the contrast

Sitting in a sauna (typically heated between 70°C to 100°C) causes the body’s core temperature to rise, leading to a cascade of physiological changes. It ups your heart rate, by mimicking moderate cardio exercise. Blood vessels widen, improving circulation and oxygen flow. Sweating helps flush out toxins and heavy metals. Heat stimulates endorphin release and reduces cortisol, easing stress.

Regular sauna use has been linked to reduced risk of dementia and lower blood pressure, according to several long-term studies from Finland.

Cold water immersion

After heating up, plunging into cold water (10°C to 15°C) or taking a cold shower does more than shock your system. Blood vessels tighten, which improves circulation efficiency when followed by vasodilation from heat. It reduces Inflammation which is ideal for muscle recovery and easing joint pain.

Cold exposure increases white blood cell count over time. Cold immersion triggers dopamine and norepinephrine, leading to increased alertness and a natural mood boost.

When you combine both heat and cold, your body enters a state of thermal stress adaptation, training your cardiovascular and nervous systems to respond more efficiently. Here’s how it helps:

Cardiovascular Health

Alternating between heat and cold trains blood vessels to expand and contract, which improves their elasticity. This enhances blood flow, reduces arterial stiffness, and can contribute to lower resting blood pressure over time.

Improved Metabolism

Contrast therapy activates brown fat, which is a type of fat that burns calories to generate heat. Regular exposure to cold after sauna can improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, potentially aiding in weight management.

Faster Recovery

Athletes use contrast therapy to reduce muscle soreness, decrease lactic acid buildup, and recover faster post-exercise. The cold reduces inflammation while the heat brings in oxygen-rich blood to flush out toxins.

Mental Resilience

Switching between extremes can increase your stress tolerance. This form of “hormetic stress” (good stress) teaches your nervous system to adapt, promoting mental clarity, focus, and emotional stability.

Each individual reacts uniquely to contrast therapy. What feels too hot or too cold for one person may be perfectly comfortable for another. These tolerance levels not only vary physically but can also be influenced by emotional states. It’s a reminder that personal comfort and response to treatment are deeply individual, so try not to overdo it!