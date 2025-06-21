Lotus leaf masks are the new sun shield in China

In a world full of expensive SPF creams and fancy skincare routines, women in China have turned to something far more natural and wildly creative to beat the sun.
Say 'hello' to the lotus leaf mask, the latest DIY beauty hack that's got the internet both applauding and cracking up.
Yes, you read that right. Women in China are strapping giant green lotus leaves to their faces in what might be the most hilariously effective sun-protection trend of the year.
It all began in Sichuan province, where two women were spotted riding their bikes with massive lotus leaves covering their faces, with two holes for eyes.
The leafy look was caught on camera and quickly went viral, with netizens praising the duo for their ingenuity and bold fashion statement. One user on X (formerly Twitter), @KlutzyKucing, even joked, “It’s paraben-free and scares away friends and family!” We can’t say they’re wrong: the look is equal parts genius and horror-movie chic.
In China, skincare is practically a national sport. People go to great lengths to avoid sun damage, and now it seems that lotus leaves have entered the chat. With no chemicals, no cost, and zero plastic waste, this hack might actually be smart!
The method is as simple as it gets:
Find a giant lotus leaf
Cut out two eye holes
Wear it like a mask
Bask in your chemical-free, plant-powered glow
And make sure the leaf is clean (bonus points if it doesn’t have a bug on it)!
Social media has exploded with reactions ranging from “this is ridiculous” to “this is genius.” People are loving the low-effort, high-drama aesthetic, with many calling it the future of sustainable skincare.
Some are genuinely impressed by the creativity and commitment of the women involved, while others are just here for the laughs. Because, let’s be honest, seeing someone zoom past you on a bike with a giant leaf taped to their face is a moment you don’t forget.
So now, instead of slathering on sunscreen or hiding under floppy hats, there’s a new sun protection solution in town. It’s free, it’s eco-friendly, and it makes one heck of a fashion statement.
Would you dare step outside wearing a giant leaf on your face? Or are you sticking with your SPF 50? Either way, we salute the fearless skincare warriors of China for reminding us that beauty trends don’t always have to come in a bottle, sometimes, they grow in a pond.
