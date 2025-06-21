Lotus leaf masks are the new sun shield in China

In a world full of expensive SPF creams and fancy skincare routines, women in China have turned to something far more natural and wildly creative to beat the sun.

Say 'hello' to the lotus leaf mask, the latest DIY beauty hack that's got the internet both applauding and cracking up.

Skincare or not? People are strapping giant lotus leaves to their faces

Yes, you read that right. Women in China are strapping giant green lotus leaves to their faces in what might be the most hilariously effective sun-protection trend of the year.

It all began in Sichuan province, where two women were spotted riding their bikes with massive lotus leaves covering their faces, with two holes for eyes.

The leafy look was caught on camera and quickly went viral, with netizens praising the duo for their ingenuity and bold fashion statement. One user on X (formerly Twitter), @KlutzyKucing, even joked, “It’s paraben-free and scares away friends and family!” We can’t say they’re wrong: the look is equal parts genius and horror-movie chic.

In China, skincare is practically a national sport. People go to great lengths to avoid sun damage, and now it seems that lotus leaves have entered the chat. With no chemicals, no cost, and zero plastic waste, this hack might actually be smart!

The method is as simple as it gets:

Find a giant lotus leaf Cut out two eye holes Wear it like a mask Bask in your chemical-free, plant-powered glow

And make sure the leaf is clean (bonus points if it doesn’t have a bug on it)!