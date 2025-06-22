Service with a stare? Brace yourself for the 'Gen Z gaze' at the coffee counter

If you've ever approached a service counter and been met with a wordless, deadpan stare, you’ve likely encountered what social media has dubbed the “Gen Z gaze.” And it’s causing quite the generational divide.

What is the Gen Z gaze?

The term went viral on X, where users, mostly from older generations, have been voicing frustrations about the growing number of young customer service workers who skip the usual greetings and instead meet customers with stony silence.

One post that racked up over 1.7 million views read:

“So sick of the new style of customer service where people just stare at you when you walk up to the counter.”

The complaints don’t stop at cashiers. One user described a restaurant experience where a hostess simply stared at them without saying a word before leading them inside:

“Now — is she showing me to my table? Checking for availability? Quitting on the spot?”

Others chimed in, sharing how walking into a business now feels awkward—like the customer needs to apologize for being there.

“Why do more and more workers just hit you with the fluoride stare like it’s unnatural that a customer would walk into a place of business?” asked one commenter.“At doctors’ and dentists’, front desk people act like they don’t know what a doctor even is.”