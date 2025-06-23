Here's why Australian winters are too cold…even for Europeans

Despite its sun-drenched image, much of Australia remains unprepared for winter. As temperatures drop across the country, more residents, especially international newcomers, are discovering a chilling truth: Australian homes are notoriously bad at keeping the cold out. And it's not just visitors from warm countries who are complaining.
Across Australian cities, especially along the coast, homes were built under the assumption that winters are mild enough to forgo heating and insulation. But the reality is different.
Much of Australia's housing stock was constructed before insulation became a legal requirement. In Victoria, insulation wasn't mandatory until 1991. National minimum energy standards didn’t come into effect until 2003. Even today, those standards are far below those of Europe and North America.
Australian homes tend to be timber-framed with single-pane windows, poor airtightness, and little thought for thermal efficiency. In contrast, homes in the U.S. and U.K. are typically more airtight and better insulated.
British homes, often built with brick or masonry, retain heat more efficiently. American homes may resemble Australian ones in structure but tend to include superior insulation and energy-saving designs.
Adding to the issue, Australian homes are among the largest in the world, making them harder and costlier to heat. Floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive glass doors may look great but invite cold in during winter, especially when combined with subpar insulation.
This winter, social media has lit up with posts from shivering international residents. Young Europeans and Americans, many used to heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures, are baffled to find themselves colder inside their Australian homes than they were back home. Some even report huddling around open ovens or layering up in fleece onesies indoors.
These observations may be humorous, but they point to a more serious problem: Australia’s long-standing cultural denial that coastal towns actually do have winters.
While Australians have embraced air conditioning to cool their homes, heating remains an afterthought. Many rely on reverse-cycle air conditioners placed near ceilings, which tend to heat the upper air rather than the living space. This results in people sitting in puffer jackets on the couch while the ceiling stays toasty warm.
This problem is partly rooted in Australia’s overreliance on cheap fossil fuels and the extravagant, inefficient home designs they encouraged. With the climate crisis intensifying, it's no longer sustainable to live in energy-inefficient homes. Heating houses poorly built for winter leads to high emissions, high bills, and ongoing discomfort.
The discomfort of international visitors may make for entertaining TikToks, but it underscores a serious need for change. Australian winters may not be harsh on the thermometer, but their homes make them feel far worse than they should.
