Here's why Australian winters are too cold…even for Europeans

Despite its sun-drenched image, much of Australia remains unprepared for winter. As temperatures drop across the country, more residents, especially international newcomers, are discovering a chilling truth: Australian homes are notoriously bad at keeping the cold out. And it's not just visitors from warm countries who are complaining.

Australia has a legacy of poor building standards

Across Australian cities, especially along the coast, homes were built under the assumption that winters are mild enough to forgo heating and insulation. But the reality is different.

Much of Australia's housing stock was constructed before insulation became a legal requirement. In Victoria, insulation wasn't mandatory until 1991. National minimum energy standards didn’t come into effect until 2003. Even today, those standards are far below those of Europe and North America.

Australian homes tend to be timber-framed with single-pane windows, poor airtightness, and little thought for thermal efficiency. In contrast, homes in the U.S. and U.K. are typically more airtight and better insulated.

British homes, often built with brick or masonry, retain heat more efficiently. American homes may resemble Australian ones in structure but tend to include superior insulation and energy-saving designs.

Adding to the issue, Australian homes are among the largest in the world, making them harder and costlier to heat. Floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive glass doors may look great but invite cold in during winter, especially when combined with subpar insulation.