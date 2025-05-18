Oregon man sells everything to travel the world with his cat

Oliver Widger, a 29-year-old from Oregon, became an internet sensation after ditching his regular office job to sail across the Pacific Ocean with his pet cat, Phoenix.

"On April 30th, 2025, at 8:00am, I left Warrenton Marina on the Oregon Coast. And if you are reading this, it means I made it past the Graveyard of the Pacific and I’m sailing for Hawaii," his pinned post said.

Oliver has even set up a GoFundMe account to fund his trip

Feeling stuck and unhappy in his corporate role at a tire company, Oliver decided to make a big change. A neck injury made him reevaluate everything.

He realized he hated the daily routine. Dressing formally, shaving, and pretending to enjoy work 8 hours a day was not for him.

He said, “You can earn $150,000 a year and still feel like you’re just surviving. People are tired of working hard for nothing.”

Inspired by others who had sailed from California to Hawaii, he decided to follow that dream. With no sailing experience, $10,000 in debt, and only his retirement savings, he bought and fixed up a boat for $50,000. He learned how to sail by watching YouTube videos and moved to the Oregon coast.

Now, sailing is his full-time job, along with filming his journey for social media, under the name Sailing with Phoenix. He and his cat deal with seasickness, stunning sunsets, boat repairs, and life lessons on the open water. His story has gained him over a million followers on TikTok and Instagram.