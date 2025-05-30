National Creativity Day: How to use AI without sacrificing your creative edge

On National Creativity Day, the spotlight naturally turns to artists, designers, writers, and innovators and, increasingly, the tools they use.

If AI can do it all (or so we think), what can we do? Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared concern about the power AI wields.

But we can still use AI ethically, without letting it take over entirely.

Use AI for ideation

We get it. AI helps us when we face creative blocks and tight deadlines. But we cannot let it solve everything for us. It doesn't do our work any justice. Our audience deserves better.

AI is best when used as a thought partner, not the artist itself. If you hand over the entire creative process to a machine, you may find your work becoming derivative and repetitive, not to mention those infinite em dashes. Try to reword your piece. Recheck your narrative.

Is AI telling your story or is it refining your story?