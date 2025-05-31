Five things you need to know about The Wizard Liz if she is trending on your fyp

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram lately and keep seeing snippets of a poised young woman in chic outfits offering confident affirmations and hard truths, chances are you’ve stumbled upon The Wizard Liz. But who exactly is she, and why is Gen Z so obsessed?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is The Wizard Liz?

The Wizard Liz, real name Lize Dzjabrailova, is a Belgian influencer who’s taken over social media with her empowering videos focused on self-worth, healing, and confidence. Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, she is believed to have Chechen roots and a multicultural background, something that also comes through in her distinct, non-fully-European accent.

Despite being dubbed the “female Andrew Tate” by some, her content is all about self-love, and mental wellness, though she does stress on "putting yourself first" a bit too much.

Why is Gen Z hooked?

With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube and a rapidly growing fan base on TikTok, The Wizard Liz has carved a niche as a relatable, no-nonsense “big sister” figure. Her videos are simple. It's often just her talking directly to the camera, but her tone, style, and confidence strike a chord with viewers looking for clarity, motivation, or a confidence boost.

Her content hits all the right Gen Z notes: authenticity (even if curated), visual aesthetics, and mental health awareness.

3. Why is she trending suddenly?

The Wizard Liz recently made headlines for something deeply personal: her breakup which she shared on her Instagram story. Liz revealed that her (now ex) fiancé Landon Nickerson cheated on her by creating a fake Snapchat account, which he used to engage with other women.

The revelation sparked an outpouring of support and disbelief online, with many users expressing shock: “If this can happen to Liz, what hope do the rest of us have?”