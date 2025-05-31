Five things you need to know about The Wizard Liz if she is trending on your fyp

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram lately and keep seeing snippets of a poised young woman in chic outfits offering confident affirmations and hard truths, chances are you’ve stumbled upon The Wizard Liz. But who exactly is she, and why is Gen Z so obsessed?
Here’s everything you need to know:
The Wizard Liz, real name Lize Dzjabrailova, is a Belgian influencer who’s taken over social media with her empowering videos focused on self-worth, healing, and confidence. Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, she is believed to have Chechen roots and a multicultural background, something that also comes through in her distinct, non-fully-European accent.
Despite being dubbed the “female Andrew Tate” by some, her content is all about self-love, and mental wellness, though she does stress on "putting yourself first" a bit too much.
With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube and a rapidly growing fan base on TikTok, The Wizard Liz has carved a niche as a relatable, no-nonsense “big sister” figure. Her videos are simple. It's often just her talking directly to the camera, but her tone, style, and confidence strike a chord with viewers looking for clarity, motivation, or a confidence boost.
Her content hits all the right Gen Z notes: authenticity (even if curated), visual aesthetics, and mental health awareness.
The Wizard Liz recently made headlines for something deeply personal: her breakup which she shared on her Instagram story. Liz revealed that her (now ex) fiancé Landon Nickerson cheated on her by creating a fake Snapchat account, which he used to engage with other women.
The revelation sparked an outpouring of support and disbelief online, with many users expressing shock: “If this can happen to Liz, what hope do the rest of us have?”
Liz’s videos range from personal development advice and spiritual growth tips to candid reflections on topics like relationships, body image, and societal pressure. She’s openly shared her own struggles, including recovering from an eating disorder, which gives her advice a personal and honest touch.
Her videos feel like a heart-to-heart chat with an older, wiser friend and that’s exactly what her fans love.
Despite her massive following, Liz is famously private, which aligns with her advice about keeping parts of your life sacred to remain magnetic.
Here’s what’s known: she’s 23, lives in Antwerp, has a white cat named King Snowie, and is passionate about mental and emotional wellness. Beyond that, she keeps the rest under wraps, including her family and deeper personal life, which only fuels the curiosity around her. She has posted her sister a number of times though.
Viral fame is fleeting, and the internet is known to crown and forget its influencers quickly. But will Liza last? She has never mentioned anything about her schooling, her education, work experience, credentials. Nothing besides having a tough past, overcoming trauma, dating rich men and how they are, getting princess treatment and rise above all.
For now, we can only hope this "queen" heals from what she went through.