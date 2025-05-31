The era of bite-sized news: What are we really consuming?

You've probably seen it.

A short, snappy video starts playing: a headline flashes across the screen, a screenshot of a news story lingers in the background, and a person steps into frame, ready to break it all down. Sometimes they’re enthusiastic, sometimes outraged, but they're always opinionated.

Welcome to a new era of digital journalism

This style of storytelling didn’t exist a few years ago. But now, it dominates TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, especially among Gen Z and millennials with ever-shrinking attention spans. The days of reading in-depth print stories have been replaced by content that gets straight to the point and quickly.

There’s a certain appeal. These digital explainers simplify complex issues. They make the news digestible. Instead of reading a 2,000-word article, we watch a 90-second video that tells us “what we need to know.”

The creators often bring passion, personality, and humour. For a generation constantly scrolling, it works.

But here’s where it gets murky. Many of the people narrating these stories don’t have journalistic training or editorial oversight. They may not verify sources, follow ethical guidelines, or even attempt to remain neutral. And yet, we eat it up because it’s quick, convenient, and often aligns with our worldview.

The Pros: