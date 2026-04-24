Emotional accelerators: Inside Gen Z’s playful new lexicon of ‘Baddie’, ‘Paglu’ and ‘Pookie’ in dating bios

Gen Z’s new bio lexicon feels playful at first glance but look closer and it reveals far more. Baddie has evolved into a marker of aspiration, a sharp departure from the ‘bad girl’ label of the ’90s. Paglu reads like a badge of devotion, tied to everything from pickleball (+65%) mentions on a popular dating site)1 and matcha (+40%)1 to the gym (+25%)1, Mahjong (+18%)1 and Pilates (+7%)1. Pookie lands soft and easy, becoming modern dating’s most effortless term of endearment.

Inside Gen Z’s bio-speak: How therapy-informed language

In just a year, baddie has claimed main-character status - up nearly 5x in dating profile bios. Paglu has surged over 40x, reflecting a comfort with playful intimacy, and while Pookie may no longer dominate the conversation, it continues to linger — soft, steady, and unmistakably enduring.

According to Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Tinder India’s relationship expert, these terms are less about what you want and more about how you see someone - micro-cues of attraction, comfort, and intrigue.

- Baddie signals admiration

- Pookie signals warmth and safety, and

- Paglu signals playful fondness

“These terms aren’t just expressive, they’re perceptive,” she says. “You’re signalling how you read someone, even before anything is defined.”

Endearments show up early for a reason. “They act as emotional accelerators,” says Dr. Tugnait. “A private name creates instant closeness, it signals someone is no longer a stranger.”

It’s also why humour leads. “A paglu or a meme softens vulnerability, making interest feel lighter, easier. Increasingly,” she adds. It's also identity-coded — gym paglu, matcha paglu — where shared hobbies matter as much as chemistry.

“This shift in language is closely tied to larger cultural and psychological changes,” says Dr. Tugnait. “Therapy-informed vocabulary — ideas like emotional safety, attachment styles, and boundaries— has become part of everyday conversation, which brings a certain self-awareness to how young people express interest and affection.”