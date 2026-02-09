Should you ‘burp’ your house? The viral trend that might actually make you healthier

It seems that many people have been posting on social media about their well-ventilated houses and how they’ve been ‘burping their houses.’ So, what is the actual concept of house burping? It’s just flushing out the old, musty, germy air and replacing it with new, fresh outside air. Regardless of the silly nature of the name, there is a serious question involved: will burping actually improve your home and its healthiness, or will you just be switching out one type of indoor germ for another from the outdoor air?

Why fresh air matters for your house more than you think?

In many places throughout Europe, this is a regular practice. In Germany, regularly opening windows to air out your house has been the norm for many decades. Known as house burping, it involves opening up larger windows or patio doors for a short period of time. This practice is sometimes specified in rental agreements. The reason for doing this is mostly related to practical matters, including preventing condensation/mould on walls from causing damage or deterioration to the building itself.