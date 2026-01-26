Reel parenting : How social media is rewriting the parenting rules

Parents are now receiving a constant flow of parenting ideas via social media channels like Instagram and YouTube Shorts (the most popular formats for short clips). Commonly referred to as Reel Parenting, the way parents are influenced in their parenting choices has shifted towards social media content. It is based on algorithms versus traditional forms such as medical professionals' recommendations or a parent's personal gut feeling.

When your Instagram algorithm takes over your decisions

Short-form parenting content provides a sense of community through humour and relatability as well as the comfort of having shared experiences. These types of videos also help with accepting that our homes may not always look like they just came out of the magazine and that even though we are parents we are exhausted at times. There are also helpful suggestions in these videos such as simple games to distract (calm) children from tantrums, quick and healthy meals and reassurance that even though you may feel overwhelmed by parenting, it doesn't make you a bad parent.