Reel parenting : How social media is rewriting the parenting rules

Parents are now receiving a constant flow of parenting ideas via social media channels like Instagram and YouTube Shorts (the most popular formats for short clips). Commonly referred to as Reel Parenting, the way parents are influenced in their parenting choices has shifted towards social media content. It is based on algorithms versus traditional forms such as medical professionals' recommendations or a parent's personal gut feeling.
Short-form parenting content provides a sense of community through humour and relatability as well as the comfort of having shared experiences. These types of videos also help with accepting that our homes may not always look like they just came out of the magazine and that even though we are parents we are exhausted at times. There are also helpful suggestions in these videos such as simple games to distract (calm) children from tantrums, quick and healthy meals and reassurance that even though you may feel overwhelmed by parenting, it doesn't make you a bad parent.
As parents increasingly turn to their feeds for information related to interpreting their child's behaviors, symptoms, and developmental stage, they begin to place more weight on the information received from social media platforms rather than their own experiences as parents. Algorithmically generated judgment is based upon the algorithms being built to attract attention and is not accurate.
A large portion of parenting videos on social media are presented as if the creator has a medical degree and experience. They use clinical terms such as "root cause," "nervous system regulation," "toxins," "gut health," and "hormone balance." While some parents who make these videos are qualified medical professionals, many are not. Therefore, it may not always be clear when watching a video if the creator is medically qualified or not.
In addition to using clinical terminology, many viral parenting videos make assertive statements about what is happening with a child's health or development. So, in viral parenting content, a cough is due to mold exposure, a tantrum is due to damage done to the nervous system, and a delay in development is always a result of an undiscovered disorder. The delivery of the information is rapid, definitive, and emotionally charged.
The depletion of trust is one of the consequences that Reel Parenting has produced for parents. Parents’ faith in their child's ability to survive unhealthy situations, professional opinions given by healthcare practitioners, information available from scientifically supported resources, and confidence in themselves are all affected by these videos. Viral video sharing fosters an atmosphere of confusion and concern for parents. They get confused on whether the doctor’s advice is valid or social media’s verified nutritionists.