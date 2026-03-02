What is facial dry brushing, internet's latest fix for a quick glow?

The desire to appear younger than your actual age has driven the success of the beauty business for years. Things like enzyme scrubs, facial rolling devices and ice baths have gone in and out of trend over the years. The latest trend to garner attention online is facial dry brushing.
Facial dry brushing involves using a soft, dry brush on the skin of your face. You can do this on freshly cleansed, completely dry skin only, in an upward motion and for a very short time before cleansing the face again. This technique is claimed to exfoliate dead skin, improve blood flow and promote youthful and vibrant looking skin after regular use.
- When brushing, use a face-specific gentle bristle brush. Ensure your skin is clean and dry before starting.
- Use light suction to brush your face. Start at your neck and move up to your jaw, cheeks, and foreheads while brushing in circular motions.
- Do not brush around your eyes, broken skin or areas of active acne or irritation.
-Limit the time for each brushing session to one-to-two minutes. Do this three to two times weekly;
- After brushing, gently cleanse your skin with mild soaps, followed with either a serum or moisturizer to reduce irritation and keep your skin hydrated.
There are many advantages for facial dry brushing:
- Dead skin cells can be lifted off with this kind of gentle brushing. After you dry brush, the skin will appear and feel softer and smoother.
- Facial dry brushing causes an increase in the amount of blood circulation, which will also give a nice glowing effect to the skin.
- Some people say that facial dry brushing will reduce mild puffy areas due to better lymphatic drainage.