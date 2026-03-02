What is facial dry brushing, internet's latest fix for a quick glow?

How to do the facial dry brushing properly?

- When brushing, use a face-specific gentle bristle brush. Ensure your skin is clean and dry before starting.

- Use light suction to brush your face. Start at your neck and move up to your jaw, cheeks, and foreheads while brushing in circular motions.

- Do not brush around your eyes, broken skin or areas of active acne or irritation.

-Limit the time for each brushing session to one-to-two minutes. Do this three to two times weekly;

- After brushing, gently cleanse your skin with mild soaps, followed with either a serum or moisturizer to reduce irritation and keep your skin hydrated.