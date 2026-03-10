What happens when you put a room full of Indians and six biryanis together? A surprisingly honest personality test

In a country where food debates can rival cricket rivalries, biryani might just be the most revealing conversation starter of them all. Somewhere between the first spoonful and the inevitable argument about the “right” way to cook it, people often discover something about each other that small talk never quite reveals.

From Spice levels to personality types: What biryani preferences say about you

That idea recently inspired a playful social experiment hosted by a popular dating company, built entirely around India’s favourite layered dish. A blind biryani tasting brought together a room full of food lovers and served them several regional variations without revealing their identities. What followed was a lively mix of tasting notes, passionate opinions and good-natured arguments about spice levels, aromas and the “correct” way to eat biryani.

The tasting featured a diverse spread: Kolkata biryani with its iconic potato, Lucknowi (Awadhi) biryani known for its lighter and more fragrant style, the bold and deeply spiced Hyderabadi dum biryani, Chettinad biryani with its fiery South Indian kick, Kerala’s aromatic Thalassery biryani, and even a vegetarian version to keep the debate going.

The reactions were immediate and revealing. Some diners demanded extra spice and layers of fried onions, declaring that anything less simply wasn’t “real” biryani. Others preferred a gentler flavour profile, carefully pairing their plate with raita for balance. A few happily embraced every version on the table, insisting each region brings its own charm to the dish.

Food preferences, it turns out, can say a lot about personality. At the event, a cheeky quiz led by relationship expert Dr. Chandni Tugnait translated these biryani habits into four playful personality types.

The “Main Character Maximalist” loves their biryani bold and unapologetically spicy. Just like their plate, their outlook on life is passionate and decisive. If something doesn’t excite them, they’re quick to move on.

Then there’s the “Balanced Softie”, the diner who prefers medium spice and never skips the raita. They value harmony, consistency and emotional awareness — both at the table and beyond.

The “Slow-Burn Specialist” takes a relaxed approach, picking around whole spices and happily finishing leftovers the next day. For them, experiences are best enjoyed at an easy pace.

Finally comes the “Passionate Paradox”, someone whose spice tolerance changes from day to day. Their approach is dynamic, balancing a desire for closeness with a need for independence.

By the end of the evening, one result stood out. When all the votes were counted, Thalassery biryani emerged as the crowd favourite, followed by Chettinad and Hyderabadi styles.

But the real takeaway wasn’t which biryani won. It was how a simple plate of rice, meat and spices turned into a surprisingly effective icebreaker.

Because in India, understanding someone’s biryani preference might just be the quickest way to understand the person themselves.

