Why film cameras are back and how beginners can use them

Film photography is enjoying a renewed moment of popularity, particularly among younger photographers drawn to its distinctive visual style and slower, more deliberate process. While digital cameras and smartphones dominate modern photography, many newcomers are discovering the appeal of shooting on film.

An analogue comeback: how to start shooting with film cameras

For people who grew up with digital technology, however, analogue cameras can feel unfamiliar. Concepts such as ISO, aperture and shutter speed often require a bit of explanation before a first roll of film can be successfully shot.

For photographers who are curious about the format, film can also offer an effective way to learn the fundamentals of photography. With a limited number of exposures on each roll — typically 24 or 36 frames — every photograph requires more thought before pressing the shutter.

Understanding film photography

Before digital cameras became widespread in the early 2000s, photographs were captured using light-sensitive film rather than electronic image sensors.

Photographic film is made from a cellulose base coated with silver-halide crystals that react when exposed to light. When the shutter opens, light passes through the lens and creates a latent image on the film, which is later developed into prints or scanned into digital files.

This process produces images with a distinctive grain and tonal quality that many photographers appreciate. For some enthusiasts, film photography also provides a welcome break from the constant stream of images produced by smartphones and digital cameras.

The revival of film photography mirrors the renewed interest in other analogue hobbies, from vinyl records to knitting and handwritten letters.