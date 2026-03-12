Why film cameras are back and how beginners can use them

Film photography is enjoying a renewed moment of popularity, particularly among younger photographers drawn to its distinctive visual style and slower, more deliberate process. While digital cameras and smartphones dominate modern photography, many newcomers are discovering the appeal of shooting on film.
For people who grew up with digital technology, however, analogue cameras can feel unfamiliar. Concepts such as ISO, aperture and shutter speed often require a bit of explanation before a first roll of film can be successfully shot.
For photographers who are curious about the format, film can also offer an effective way to learn the fundamentals of photography. With a limited number of exposures on each roll — typically 24 or 36 frames — every photograph requires more thought before pressing the shutter.
Before digital cameras became widespread in the early 2000s, photographs were captured using light-sensitive film rather than electronic image sensors.
Photographic film is made from a cellulose base coated with silver-halide crystals that react when exposed to light. When the shutter opens, light passes through the lens and creates a latent image on the film, which is later developed into prints or scanned into digital files.
This process produces images with a distinctive grain and tonal quality that many photographers appreciate. For some enthusiasts, film photography also provides a welcome break from the constant stream of images produced by smartphones and digital cameras.
The revival of film photography mirrors the renewed interest in other analogue hobbies, from vinyl records to knitting and handwritten letters.
The most common format used in consumer cameras is 35 mm film, which comes in small metal canisters. It can be purchased from camera shops, specialist retailers or online.
When selecting film, one of the most important factors is the ISO rating, also known as film speed. ISO indicates how sensitive the film is to light.
Higher ISO films — such as ISO 1600 — perform better in darker environments, including indoor sporting events or night scenes. Lower ISO films, such as ISO 100 or 400, work best in bright daylight.
Beginners are often advised to start with black-and-white film. Compared with colour film, it tends to be more forgiving of exposure errors and encourages photographers to pay closer attention to light, contrast and composition.
Although new film cameras are still produced, the range is relatively small. Many photographers instead purchase second-hand cameras, which remain widely available through camera shops, online marketplaces or private sellers.
Classic models from brands such as Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Olympus and Minolta are particularly common and were once widely used during the film era.
Point-and-shoot cameras are compact and simple to operate, usually offering automatic settings and minimal controls. Single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras, by contrast, allow photographers to manually adjust settings and swap lenses, making them more flexible but also slightly more complex to learn.
To begin shooting, the film must first be loaded into the camera. In manual cameras, this involves opening the camera back, inserting the film canister and attaching the film leader to the take-up spool. The film is then advanced using the winding lever before the camera back is closed.
Many compact cameras handle this process automatically.
Once the film is loaded, the camera should remain closed until the entire roll has been exposed and rewound back into the canister. Opening the camera prematurely will expose the film to light and ruin the photographs.
For manual cameras, photographers also need to control exposure by adjusting the shutter speed and aperture. Aperture — measured in f-stops — regulates how much light enters the camera, while shutter speed determines how long the film is exposed.
Faster shutter speeds can freeze movement, while slower speeds allow more light to reach the film.
After a roll of film is finished, it must be developed at a laboratory or photo shop. Some photographers also send their film to specialist labs that return both prints and digital scans.
The developed film strips — known as negatives — can be stored and used to produce additional prints later.
While the technology differs from digital photography, the core principle remains unchanged: thoughtful composition and careful observation are still the key to creating memorable images.
