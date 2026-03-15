Shift sulking: The workplace trend draining employees before the day even begins

Shift sulking is a growing trend in the workplace. Employees arrive to work worn out, annoyed, and out of their heads. Many employees will log in or come to work supposedly physically present but really aren't emotionally present. Some employees enter their workday feeling like they've done everything they need to do by 5pm but have just not left yet.
Shift sulking doesn't typically stem from one bad morning alone but rather builds off of deeper, long-standing stresses in the workplace. Employees today are continually "on call" at work; they also eat their meals while working and have anxiety about both upcoming meetings and deadlines. Many employees do not feel that their workday is actually over, even after they've logged out, they are still mentally stuck in the work loop.p
Unreliable scheduling has a major impact on employees having adequate preparation time for shifts. When employees have inconsistent job duties and roles, this can cause an employee to be fatigued before ever beginning the new day. The worker is experiencing personal stress, causing the emotional burden of their workday to weigh heavier than usual.
Teams are known to be susceptible to shift sulking. It travels around very easily and has a ripple effect throughout the workplace. An organisation is like an ecosystem where moods circulate through each of its members. When one person shows a lot of frustration or fatigue as soon as they step into the office, other staff members may subconsciously mirror their mood.
If organizations do not pay attention to this trend, shift sulking may create a long-term workplace culture instead of just being a temporary phase. Younger workers are increasingly valuing their mental health and work-life boundaries over an emphasis on working long hours. The more workplaces do not adjust to meet those values, the greater chance for continued frustration.