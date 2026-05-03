Are you using ChatGPT for palm reading? Here's why it can put your life into danger

These images, if they end up being leaked or misused during any data breaches, may lead to some people suffering from identity issues for quite some time. Regardless of whether or not companies use the images appropriately, the mere fact of posting one’s biometric image on social media exposes them to some risks that people tend to ignore.

The actual threat posed by palm reading on ChatGPT lies in the potential exposure of information rather than government spying. While the meme regarding agencies having access to user data is mostly satirical in nature, the threat of information being accessed or exposed via a digital platform is very real. This is because biometric information cannot be easily replaced or reset.

In line with the trend spreading on social media, there are calls to be cautious when posting pictures of your palm or face on social media, despite the playful nature of the game or activity that one may be engaged in.