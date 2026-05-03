Are you using ChatGPT for palm reading? Here's why it can put your life into danger

Palm reading on ChatGPT has gained popularity quickly among social media platforms, with users submitting pictures of their palms and faces to ChatGPT for predictions regarding their personalities and lives. This phenomenon was sparked by the responses given to them by the machine-learning system on platforms like X and Reddit after an update that enabled them to process images. Even though it may seem like just fun, there are growing worries about biometric privacy, as these pictures have unique markers such as fingerprints and face structure, which cannot be altered like passwords.
In light of the rise of palm reading on ChatGPT, many people started to share images of the AI-generated results regarding their palm readings on various forums like X and Reddit. It became even more popular after users realized that it was personalized and complimenting.
Amidst all the hype, meme jokes emerged suggesting that uploading one’s biometric information would provide the CIA with access to this information. Although there is no truth in this assertion, the joke reflects an increase in paranoia amongst the public about how their biometric images will be handled on such a platform.
As per the privacy experts, palm reading on ChatGPT is no laughing matter. The users are uploading their personal information through biometrics, which can never change once it is out there. The palms, fingerprint, and face structure all have to stay the same for one’s entire life span.
These images, if they end up being leaked or misused during any data breaches, may lead to some people suffering from identity issues for quite some time. Regardless of whether or not companies use the images appropriately, the mere fact of posting one’s biometric image on social media exposes them to some risks that people tend to ignore.
The actual threat posed by palm reading on ChatGPT lies in the potential exposure of information rather than government spying. While the meme regarding agencies having access to user data is mostly satirical in nature, the threat of information being accessed or exposed via a digital platform is very real. This is because biometric information cannot be easily replaced or reset.
In line with the trend spreading on social media, there are calls to be cautious when posting pictures of your palm or face on social media, despite the playful nature of the game or activity that one may be engaged in.