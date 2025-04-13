The Expressions Podcast episode 37- PC Musthafa: Building batter business to an INR 4000 crore global empire
Watch PC Musthafa recount an incredible journey of perseverance and innovation that took him from a tiny village in Kerala to building a global empire in processed foods. Musthafa speaks from the heart about family, business camaraderie with the iD team, and the reward of spiritual gratification that comes from steering a business that's motivated by wanting to make the world a better place.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Rohan Murty opened up like never before — on starting the Murty Classical Library of India, his personal journey into fatherhood, and the bold decision to build his own startup completely on his own terms. He spoke passionately about how he defines success, what drives him, and why forging his own path has always been more important than following the expected.