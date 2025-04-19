Videos
The Expressions Podcast episode 38- Deepthi Bopaiah: The Story Behind India’s Paralympic Champions
In this powerful Part 1 of The Expressions Podcast with Neha, we sit down with Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, to talk about her journey, the mission behind the foundation and how they support India’s Paralympic champions — from discovery to podium finishes
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, PC Musthafa recounted an incredible journey of perseverance and innovation that took him from a tiny village in Kerala to building a global empire in processed foods.
The Expressions Podcast episode 37- PC Musthafa: Building batter business to an INR 4000 crore global empire