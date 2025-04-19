Videos

The Expressions Podcast episode 38- Deepthi Bopaiah: The Story Behind India’s Paralympic Champions

In this powerful Part 1 of The Expressions Podcast with Neha, we sit down with Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, to talk about her journey, the mission behind the foundation and how they support India’s Paralympic champions — from discovery to podium finishes

PC Musthafa recounted an incredible journey of perseverance and innovation that took him from a tiny village in Kerala to building a global empire in processed foods.

Deepthi Bopaiah
