Videos

The Expressions Podcast episode 39- Pavitra Sagar: Luxe fashion creator and stylist par excellence

On Part 1 of the Expressions Podcast, lifestyle curator and fashionista, Pavitra Sagar, talks about her penchant for creating magic time and again with her fashion and styling. Also, catch Part 2 of the conversation with Neha next Saturday, April 26, at 7 pm

On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast

On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, talked about her journey, the mission behind the foundation and how they support India’s Paralympic champions — from discovery to podium finishes.

The Expressions Podcast episode 39- Pavitra Sagar: Luxe fashion creator and stylist par excellence
The Expressions Podcast episode 38- Deepthi Bopaiah: The Story Behind India’s Paralympic Champions
pavitra sagar
The Expressions Podcast

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com