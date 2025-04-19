Videos
The Expressions Podcast episode 39- Pavitra Sagar: Luxe fashion creator and stylist par excellence
On Part 1 of the Expressions Podcast, lifestyle curator and fashionista, Pavitra Sagar, talks about her penchant for creating magic time and again with her fashion and styling. Also, catch Part 2 of the conversation with Neha next Saturday, April 26, at 7 pm
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, talked about her journey, the mission behind the foundation and how they support India’s Paralympic champions — from discovery to podium finishes.