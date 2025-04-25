Videos
The Expressions Podcast episode 40-Fashion creator Pavitra Sagar on the economics of fashion, navigating trends|Part 2
In the second part of our conversation with fashion creator Pavitra Sagar, we learn of the evolving landscape of the fashion industry
Pavitra talks about social media's democratisation, its role in promoting diversity and inclusion. Further, she also highlights her favourite designers and shares personal anecdotes and honest opinions on building a sustainable and authentic style.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, lifestyle curator and fashionista, Pavitra Sagar, talked about her penchant for creating magic time and again with her fashion and styling.