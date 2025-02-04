Videos
Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt on 'Ei Raat Tomar Amaar', the Bengali film industry, and more
The veteran actors spoke at length on their experience in shooting for 'Ei Raat Tomar Amaar', and working under the direction of actor and filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Actors Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, in a freewheeling chat with Indulge, spoke at length on their experience in shooting for Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, and working under the direction of actor and filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
They also shared how filmmaking in Bengal has changed since the times they started out as young actors, and why Bengali cinema is experiencing one of it worst lows right now.