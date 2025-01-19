Bharat Mobility Global Expo Day 2 Highlights: Exciting reveals, show’s top attractions

Day 2 of the Auto Expo saw much action as many more manufacturers launched their vehicles. Some large manufacturers had split their launches over 2 days, while some repeated the launch sequence of Day 1. Day 2 which was supposed to be only a media/dealer day, saw many people as the floodgates were opened - anybody could walk in starting the afternoon. Hence, huge crowds were milling around, making it impossible for the more serious to have a better look. To ensure you don’t miss out on the highlights, we’ve focused on showcasing the very best from Day 2. Check out the video for a closer look!