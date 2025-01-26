Expressions Podcast Episode 26: Rugby India VP Sanaya Mehta Vyas on fitness, resilience and empowering women

On previous week’s Expressions Podcast

When investment banker Shweta Sastri took over the reins at the Canadian International School nearly two decades ago, her vision extended far beyond the business aspects of education. She made the Canadian International School the first iPad school, introduced a new curriculum and initiated renewable energy resources on campus. On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, the talented Shweta talked about her initial struggles to secure a footing in the sector, how she's hands-on with the curriculum, her love for sports and more.