Expressions Podcast Episode 26: Rugby India VP Sanaya Mehta Vyas on fitness, resilience and empowering women
On the Expressions podcast with Neha, hear Sanaya's remarkable story about the challenges of leading male-dominated sports governing bodies, how she juggles the boardroom and family life and the resilience that keeps her positive even in the face of adversity.
