The Expressions Podcast episode 46: Finding The Secret Ingredient Within with Chef Alex Sanchez
On this episode of the Expressions Podcast, Neha speaks to Chef Alex Sanchez; the visionary behind Mumbai’s acclaimed Americano
Known for his inventive take on vegetarian cuisine — with standout dishes like corn ribs and zucchini spaghetti — Chef Alex blends Michelin-honed technique with a deep respect for ingredients, people, and process. A champion of scratch cooking and local sourcing, he’s as passionate about fermentation and hot sauces as he is about pushing culinary boundaries. Thoughtful, humble, and relentlessly creative, he is known for consistently redefining modern Indian dining.
