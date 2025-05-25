The Expressions Podcast episode 45: Golf, Grit & Giving - Padukone Style| Anisha Padukone
In this conversation, Anisha shares how the disciplines of sport — structured routines, emotional regulation, and inner clarity — continue to ground her work in mental health. From caregiving for a loved one to leading one of India’s most impactful mental health organisations, her journey is both personal and powerful.We explore how rural stories reveal universal truths and how traditional Indian practices like yoga and meditation can sit alongside Western therapy. You’ll hear why Anisha believes listening is one of the most radical acts of care — and why no life should be lost to mental illness. If you’ve ever wondered what it means to show up — for yourself and for others — this episode is for you.

