Videos
The Expressions Podcast episode 44: Walking the Edge with Janet Orlene
Exploring India’s coast, climate justice, and education with Janet Orlene
In this episode, Neha speaks to Janet Orlene—educator, poet, and the first woman to solo-walk India’s coastline. They talk about climate justice, emotional resilience, and reimagining education as empathy-driven experience. From grassroots activism to helping kids grow forests, this is a journey through vulnerability, vision, and radical hope.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
Can needles really cure what medicine can’t? We found out in this enlightening episode as Neha sits down with Dr. Muthu Kumar, one of the leading acupuncture specialists in the field, to explore the ancient practice that’s transforming modern healthcare.