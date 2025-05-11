The Expressions Podcast episode 43: Can needles cure what medicine can’t - Dr. Muthu Kumar
With over two decades of experience, Dr. Kumar delves into how acupuncture works, the conditions it can treat, and the science behind its success. From chronic pain and anxiety to digestive issues and hormonal balance, discover how this time-tested therapy is gaining global recognition. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this conversation promises to open your mind to the powerful connection between energy, healing, and holistic medicine.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
Getting a reservation at Bengaluru’s Naru Noodle Bar is probably tougher than going to the moon! Yes, we exaggerate… but journey with Neha and chef Kavan Kuttappa on the previous episode of Expressions to find out all you wanted to know about this ramen haven and also discover interesting bits about Japanese culture, eating etiquette and lots more!