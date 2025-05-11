Videos

The Expressions Podcast episode 43: Can needles cure what medicine can’t - Dr. Muthu Kumar

Can needles really cure what medicine can’t? We find out In this enlightening episode as Neha sits down with Dr. Muthu Kumar, one of the leading acupuncture specialists in the field, to explore the ancient practice that’s transforming modern healthcare

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Kumar delves into how acupuncture works, the conditions it can treat, and the science behind its success. From chronic pain and anxiety to digestive issues and hormonal balance, discover how this time-tested therapy is gaining global recognition. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this conversation promises to open your mind to the powerful connection between energy, healing, and holistic medicine.

On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast

Getting a reservation at Bengaluru’s Naru Noodle Bar is probably tougher than going to the moon! Yes, we exaggerate… but journey with Neha and chef Kavan Kuttappa on the previous episode of Expressions to find out all you wanted to know about this ramen haven and also discover interesting bits about Japanese culture, eating etiquette and lots more!

The Expressions Podcast episode 43
The Expressions Podcast episode 42: The story behind Bengaluru’s Naru Noodle Bar with India’s King of Ramen, chef Kavan Kuttappa
Expressions podcast
Dr. Muthu Kumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com