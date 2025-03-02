Expressions Podcast Episode 31: MTR owners Hemamalini and Vikram Maiya on keeping alive a 100-year legacy
From serving freedom fighters and film stars to hosting regulars who line up patiently for their dose of daily coffee and snacks, MTR has today has become a household name across the world. At the helm of it all are the third-generation siblings Hemamalini and Vikram Maiya who've taken MTR's glorious legacy to greater heights.
On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear their story of how, as one of them describes, “Being good is one thing, but being consistently good is a different ball game altogether..."
