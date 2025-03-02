Videos

Expressions Podcast Episode 31: MTR owners Hemamalini and Vikram Maiya on keeping alive a 100-year legacy

The popular Mavalli Tiffin Rooms or MTR is a culinary institution in itself that's stood the test of time for 100 years and is still growing

From serving freedom fighters and film stars to hosting regulars who line up patiently for their dose of daily coffee and snacks, MTR has today has become a household name across the world. At the helm of it all are the third-generation siblings Hemamalini and Vikram Maiya who've taken MTR's glorious legacy to greater heights.

On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear their story of how, as one of them describes, “Being good is one thing, but being consistently good is a different ball game altogether..."

On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast

Sonali Sattar has been an independent entrepreneur for over two decades and a part of Bengaluru's ever-evolving need for new fashion or food. On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, we talked to the restaurateur on fine-dining and haute couture and staying competitive in a fast-paced city that's constantly seeking variety.

Hemamalini & Vikram Maiya
Expressions Podcast Episode 30: Sonali Sattar on blending fine dining, fashion and the arts
HemaMalini
Expressions podcast
MTR
Vikram Maiya

