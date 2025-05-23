Videos

Check out Kolkata's biggest naan at this recently-opened North Indian diner at Salt Lake

From the big Rajasthani door, to colourful wallpapers and swords displayed on the wall, the new Kake Di Hatti outlet exudes royalty from every corner. Kolkata franchise co-owners and partners Rohit Bhoot and Gautam Bajoria have themed their second outlet around rajbari and tell us that along with the flavourful, original recipes from the Delhi outlet, they have a 27-inch OG Hariyali Butter naan on offer, which we obviously had to try