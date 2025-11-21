Did you know about Salil Chowdhury's contribution in South Indian cinema

As we mark the centenary of Salil Chowdhury, we honor a musical revolutionary whose genius reshaped Indian cinema across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and more. From the iconic Chemmeen to stirring revolutionary songs influenced by his socialist roots, Salil’s melodies inspired legends like Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rahman, and K.S. Chithra. His fearless fusion of folk, classical, and global sounds continues to echo a century later—timeless, boundary-breaking, and unforgettable.