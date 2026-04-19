Menopause and Perimenopause: What Your Body Needs | Ft. Chandonaa Datta

Perimenopause and menopause can bring major changes to the body, from mood swings and fatigue to sleep issues, weight changes, and hormonal shifts. Yet many women enter this phase without enough clear guidance. In this episode, clinical dietician Chandonaa Datta breaks down what happens during perimenopause and menopause, and how nutrition can help support the body through this transition. We discuss common symptoms, whether supplements are necessary, foods that may support natural hormone balance, and simple habits that can improve energy, mood, and overall wellbeing.