Monotrophic Diet Trend: Healthy or Harmful? | Ft. Chandonaa Datta | Indulge Podcast

Eating the same meal every day might sound simple—even disciplined. But is it actually good for your health?

In this episode, clinical dietician Chandonaa Datta explains the rising monotrophic diet trend, where people stick to repetitive meals over long periods. The idea has gained attention after celebrities spoke about following simple, consistent eating patterns.

We explore why this approach appeals to many, whether it helps with weight management, and what really happens when your diet lacks variety. The discussion also highlights potential nutritional gaps and how to simplify your diet without compromising your health.