French wine pairing experience in Kolkata: A luxury delight for food lovers. Watch the video

The Consulate of France in Kolkata and Alliance Française du Bengale, in collaboration with The Park Kolkata and Flurys, hosted exclusive wine pairing sessions featuring gourmet dishes like Crêpe Florentine, Ratatouille Quiche, and exquisite dessert pairings curated by Chef Vikas, including Misti Doi Cheesecake and Marquise au Chocolat.