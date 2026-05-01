India’s masala Dosa is now world-famous — ranked 6th among global pancakes. Watch the video

From a legendary kitchen accident to global recognition, the journey of the Masala Dosa is nothing short of extraordinary. Originating in South India, this crispy, golden delight has travelled far beyond regional kitchens to earn a spot among the world’s best pancakes — ranking 6th globally. In this video, we explore the fascinating history, myths, and cultural evolution behind the dosa, along with the surprising story of how it became an international favourite. Plus, a look at the record-breaking twist that keeps this humble dish in global conversations. Is this India’s most iconic food export yet? Watch to find out.