Why India honoured this German Musicologist with Padma Shri? Watch the video

A lifelong dedication to Indian music has earned German ethnomusicologist Dr Lars-Christian Koch one of India’s highest civilian honours — the Padma Shri 2026. Honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr Koch has spent decades researching Indian classical music, Rabindra Sangeet and traditional sound cultures, helping preserve and promote India’s rich musical heritage on a global stage. Watch the full story to know more about the German scholar who dedicated his life to Indian music.