Mercedes E450: Executive Power in a sleeper sedan with outrageous performance. Watch the video

The E450 is all about performance. With 375 bhp and 550 Nm of torque routed through a 9-speed AT and all-wheel-drive, this Executive hustler will plant you to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Remember all this is done while you are cocooned in luxury leather interiors with acres of leg space from its 3094mm wheelbase. It has 8 airbags (including one between the front driver and passenger), an ADAS Level 2 full feature suite and posh amenities like a wireless charger in the back seat. Three screens upfront and a feature list that reads like a Ph.D thesis! Yes, at 93.5 lakh it is around 13-14 lakh more expensive than its E200 counterpart. Worth it? You bet it is and that Verde silver colour looks divine…