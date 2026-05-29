Videos
Padma Shri 2026: Hally War, the man behind Meghalaya’s living root bridges. Watch the video
Meet Hally War, the Meghalaya farmer preserving living root bridges and Khasi heritage, now honoured with the Padma Shri 2026
Hally War from Siej Village, Meghalaya, has been awarded the Padma Shri 2026 for his extraordinary contribution to social service, environmental conservation, and preservation of indigenous Khasi traditions. A farmer by profession, Hally War has spent years nurturing the ancient art of bio-weaving living root bridges in the East Khasi Hills. If you’ve ever admired the beauty of Meghalaya’s root bridges, there’s a good chance you’ve witnessed the craftsmanship and legacy of Hally War. Watch the video to know his story!
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