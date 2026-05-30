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Here's what the celebs have to say about the Bengali film Phera. Watch the Video
Pritha Chakraborty comes back with a father-son narrative through her new directorial Phera starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Sanjay Mishra
Pritha Chakraborty is back with her second film, Phera, long after Mukherjee Da'r Bou. Phera, a heartening tale of a father, son, starring Sanjay Mishra and Ritwick Chakraborty in pivotal roles, and their intertwined lives, had a simple storytelling and great performances. The cast and crew, along with their friends from the movie joined in to celebrate the film. We were present for the premiere at a kolkata multiplex. Read the full review on our website!