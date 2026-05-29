Review: Sanjay Mishra-Ritwick Chakraborty starrer Phera projects a picture that is known to many!

Phera is about a father-son relationship, not very friendly; it's just there. A relationship, strained and reluctant, with responsibilities at its focus, so much so that the father doesn't know what his almost 40 year-old-son likes to eat, or the son only remembers that his father didn't do anything for the family, didn't make a penny. Belonging to two very different worlds, the two characters don't quite strike a chord until Pannalal gets injured. The supporting characters, which were very ably played by Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Subrat Duta and others, were relevant and much needed for the script, but none tried to overshadow the lead actors.

Pannalal is great, popular, respected in his small world of Kalindipur, Jhargram, and Palash, in his office, well maybe not great always, still respected. He still ran away...from his home, his father, the problems, thinking what if he gets stuck like his father?

The elements acted as beautiful ornaments for the film, without getting overboard

Also, kudos to the director for keeping little quirks and elements that are very typical of many Bengali fathers, especially from the small towns...the morning gargle, opening the windows to let fresh air in, asking to have a banana right after waking up because it is 'healthy', soaking their clothes the moment they come in from outside, getting 'acidity' from roti and breads, and such.

The element of loneliness is also pretty prevalent in the film, be it Pannalal, his friend Bonku, Palash, his colleague Ananda, Palash's landlady Snigdha or even the man Palash meets in Mumbai. All lonely in their very ways.