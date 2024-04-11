In conversation with team Adrishyam — The Invisible Heroes

Adrishyam — The Invisible Heroes, which aired today on Sony LIV, is an espionage thriller OTT series set in the world of the Bharat Intelligence Agency (BIA), a fictional intelligence organization. The show follows the unseen heroes of the BIA who covertly monitor and eliminate terror threats to safeguard citizens. Despite living seemingly ordinary lives as employees of the meteorological department, these agents discreetly carry out their duties.

The dynamic duo at the center of the series are Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, portraying Parvathy Sehgal, and Eijaz Khan, playing Ravi Verma. Parvathy and Ravi navigate the complexities of their roles as undercover agents, grappling with personal sacrifices and the challenges of national security.

"Adrishyam" explores the theme of "Invisible Heroes" who work tirelessly, shedding light on their unsung contributions to the nation. The series delves into various terror stories, providing a thought-provoking commentary on the personal struggles that affect those involved in national security.

One of the central storylines focuses on Parvathy, who must balance her duties as a mother with her role in protecting the nation, all while maintaining her secret identity. Divyanka Tripathi's portrayal adds depth to the character as she navigates the challenges of motherhood and national security.

The show also delves into the relationship dynamics between Ravi and Parvathy, as well as their interactions with other members of the BIA. It highlights the challenges faced by couples like Ravi and Parvathy, who struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, often leading to a lack of quality time for each other.

The series offers viewers a captivating look into the world of undercover agents, exploring themes of sacrifice, duty, and the intricate balance between personal and professional life.

We chat with Divyanka, Eijaz and series' producer Sachin Pandey about their experience shooting the show, what the audience can expect from it and much more.