Celebs & Entertainment
Actor and comedian Sindhu Vee on Christmas, 'The Pradeeps' and more!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for stand-up artiste and actress Sindhu Vee! With many projects like 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh', a Christmas release, 'That Christmas' and more to look forward to, there was much to discuss
Sindhu also opens up about the traditional Danish Jul that her family celebrates and what are some of the seasons best films she will binge watch with her family!
Indulge Anniversary Special: Our exclusive with Sindhu!
Fabulous@14 | Ahead of Christmas, actress and comedienne Sindhu Vee talks about her latest project, ‘Jul’ family traditions and more