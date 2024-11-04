Sonali Bendre remembers late fashion icon Rohit Bal with an unseen film clipping

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion icon Rohit Bal. She revealed a lesser-known fact: she and Bal had once shared the screen in a film titled Love You Humesha.

Bendre posted a screenshot from the film, showcasing Rohit's unexpected talent as an actor. She expressed her gratitude for the beautiful memories and enduring friendships forged during the filming process. Though the movie never made it to the big screen, it holds a special place in her heart.

"Gudda, known to everyone as a fantastic designer, but to me, he was also a co-actor in our film, Love You Humesha. He was a natural in front of the camera, and his energy was always fantastic. Though the movie never saw the light of day, it gave me beautiful memories and relationships that have lasted a lifetime- connections I still cherish today," she wrote in a Story she uploaded on Instagram.