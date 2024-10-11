Celebs & Entertainment
Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma shares her lifestyle choices and more
The artiste speaks on how she chooses her roles, the current projects in her kitty, and her life after turning into a vegetarian
Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who was recently in the City of Joy, for an event speaks with us at length over good food and shares what went into creating her character Golu Gupta from Mirzapur such an iconic one. The actor also shares how she chooses her roles, which actors she wants to work with, her fashion choices and more.