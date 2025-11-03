Saiyami Kher celebrates historic Women’s World Cup win, reflects on cricket journey

Known for her deep-rooted love for cricket, Saiyami shared an emotional note on her social media, reflecting on her lifelong connection with the game and the significance of this victory. “As an 8-year-old girl, I sat in front of the TV with my dad, watching the Master bat — and that’s where my love story with cricket began. I was obsessed. Consumed. But in a world of boys with bats, when I said I wanted to play, they laughed.”

She continued: “Until I picked up the ball — and bowled them out, one after another.”

“Years later, in rooms full of men, when I spoke of cover drives and reverse swing, I’d see that same smirk that silently said, “Oh, what do you know about cricket?” From there to what I witnessed last night — a packed DY Patil Stadium, chants echoing for every girl in blue...

Tears in the eyes of those same men who once smirked… Our girls wrote history — not just for women’s cricket, but for every woman who dared to dream. For every girl who picked up a bat when the world said no.

Standing there, exactly where we shot Ghoomer, watching our girls lift that trophy — it felt like life had come full circle. Our girls have shown that the game belongs to everyone who loves it. Proud of our girls. Proud of the families who stood by them.

Proud of the BCCI for believing.

And grateful to Vijay Patil for an incredible experience at DY Patil.

Last night, when Chak De India and Maa Tujhe Salaam filled the stadium, they hit harder than ever before — because those songs, those chants, weren’t just for the team.

They were for every little girl who’s ever said to herself — ‘Someday, I’ll play too’.”

Saiyami also shared pictures from the night, capturing her celebrations from the stands and heartwarming moments as she met and congratulated members of the Indian women’s cricket team after their win.

Often recognized as one of Bollywood’s most authentic voices for sports, Saiyami continues to use her platform to celebrate the power of women athletes and the unifying spirit of the game.