Makers cheer for Vijay and Rashmika's 'happy married life' as Ranabaali's first track, Endhayya Saami, drops

The first glimpse of the upcoming action movie was released two days after the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The team of Ranabaali released an intriguing poster revealing their characters, Jayamma and Ranabaali. By releasing the song Endhayya Saami, the producers also surprised the newlyweds and their supporters.

The team also revealed that the film will have a grand release worldwide on September 11, 2026. Sharing the good news, they wrote, “Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise.”