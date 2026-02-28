Makers cheer for Vijay and Rashmika's 'happy married life' as Ranabaali's first track, Endhayya Saami, drops

Following their wedding in Udaipur, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to delight their fans with their first movie together. Fans cannot keep calm after seeing their characters, Jayamma and Ranabaali, for the first time. The producers also released a new song from the upcoming historical drama as a lovely surprise for the couple. Check it out!
The team also revealed that the film will have a grand release worldwide on September 11, 2026. Sharing the good news, they wrote, “Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise.”
The producers tempted fans with a 1-minute, 20-second song called Endhayya Saami, along with a fascinating poster showcasing the actors of the movie. The first song, Endhayya Saami, which honours Ranabaali and Jayamma's unending love, was released by the creators. The primary lead couple in the song is dressed traditionally, with elaborate gold jewellery and henna-adorned hands, against rustic backgrounds.
In the video, family members are seen getting ready for Ranabaali and Jayamma's haldi and mehendi events. At last, the couple marries and is welcomed into their new house. Although the newlyweds initially appear hesitant, they ultimately break the ice, and they develop a charming and endearing friendship. They eventually warm up to one another as a result of their adorable hide-and-seek sessions. The crew wrote a heartfelt message for its lead actors, "Happy married life, Vijay and Rashmika," at the conclusion of the film.
The song, according to director Rahul Sankrityan, is a little present honouring the couple's love. Ajay-Atul composed the music, and Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics. Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale croon the song, which is available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
This marks the third on-screen pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.